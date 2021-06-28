Drivers complete final lap of The Showdown

JACKSON, Minn. (KELO) — The Showdown came to an end Sunday at the Jackson Nationals in Jackson, Minnesota. The inaugural event featured six nights of racing split between Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex.

Huset’s General Manager Doug Johnson says the event was a hit among drivers.

“They can camp for three days at one place and drive 80 miles and do the same thing again for the next three days. That’s big for them because they’re on the road ten months out of the year, so for them to be able to stay put and not have to travel up and down the road during the week is huge for them,” Doug Johnson said.

The World of Outlaws returns to Jackson, Minnesota on July 9 and 10, while Huset’s Speedway resumes its weekly schedule on Sunday, July 11.