Drivers asked to use caution statewide

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down and be careful tonight as road conditions are deteriorating.

They say deputies are responding to multiple slide-ins due to icy conditions on I-29.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to increase your following distance, don’t use cruise control and move over for emergency vehicles– including tow trucks.

Here’s a look at South Dakota’s current map on SafeTravelUSA.

Red means closed or blocked or impassable- you’ll see that that’s the case on I-90 in the western part of the state. We’ve learned from the South Dakota Department of Transportation that it will stay closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border overnight.

You’ll notice a lot of roads on this map are black and red-dashed lines- that means no travel is advised.

The City of Spearfish Municipal Government posted on their Facebook page today that travel restrictions were “no travel allowed.”