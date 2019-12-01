1  of  35
Closings & Delays
Armour UCC Britton Lutheran Parish Canton Senior Center City of Aberdeen City of Chamberlain City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Gregory City of Hartford City of Huron City of Redfield City of Salem City of Winner Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church First English Lutheran Church Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Free Lutheran Church Bruce, SD Our Savior Lutheran Church - Corsica Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Veblen Plymouth church - Aberdeen Redfield United Methodist Church Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon St. John's Lutheran Church, Groton Trinity Lutheran Church Tulare United Church United in Faith Parish UMC - Burke Unity of the Black Hills Spiritual Center Vivian Lutheran Church Volga Area Community Arts Wagner Indian Health Services Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen

Drivers asked to use caution statewide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down and be careful tonight as road conditions are deteriorating.

They say deputies are responding to multiple slide-ins due to icy conditions on I-29.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to increase your following distance, don’t use cruise control and move over for emergency vehicles– including tow trucks.

~Road Report~Deputies are responding to multiple slide ins due to icy conditions on I-29. Please be careful, slow…

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Saturday, November 30, 2019

Here’s a look at South Dakota’s current map on SafeTravelUSA.

Red means closed or blocked or impassable- you’ll see that that’s the case on I-90 in the western part of the state. We’ve learned from the South Dakota Department of Transportation that it will stay closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border overnight.

You’ll notice a lot of roads on this map are black and red-dashed lines- that means no travel is advised.

The City of Spearfish Municipal Government posted on their Facebook page today that travel restrictions were “no travel allowed.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests