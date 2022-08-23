SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city.

According to a message from police on social media, the intersection is closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic while officers investigate.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the street closure is related to the bank robbery that happened in the area earlier in the morning.

Officer Sam Clemens says the bomb squad is investigating in the area.

Police say to take an alternate route and avoid the area. They say the intersection may be closed for several hours.

A KELOLAND News photographer says there is crime scene tape near the Kum & Go in the area of Cliff Avenue and Bennett Street.

Crime scene tape up at the Kum & Go near Cliff and Bennett

Traffic blocked off near Weber Ave.

N Cliff Avenue closed at E 1st Street due to suspicious package in the area

Traffic going north on Cliff Avenue is being stopped at East 1st Street. No traffic is allowed going north on N Weber Avenue, which turns into E Rice Street. Drivers are being detoured near Falls Park.