Drivers and fans prepare for the return of Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Red Rock Bar & Grill near Brandon hosted its annual “Race Party Car Show” on Sunday.

Dozens of race cars and hot rods were on display, and much of the talk centered on the return of racing at Huset’s Speedway. The track hasn’t hosted weekly races since 2016, the same year Tyler Schlumbohm started racing hobby stocks.

“If you haven’t been out to the races, once you get out there you definitely see it’s a family-oriented sport. Done it since I was a kid, watched my dad and watched all the friends he made, all the families and friends he made there. And now I’m doing the same thing so the race community is awesome to be part of,” Tyler Schlumbohm said.

We’ll take a closer look at what the return of racing means to one local business tonight on KELOLAND News.