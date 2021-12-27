Drivers advised to use caution Monday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are reminding drivers to give themselves extra time during their morning commute.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says black ice and high winds made road conditions worse overnight.

The sheriff’s office also says that if you are in a crash, stay in your vehicle.

UPDATE TO ROAD CONDITIONS. Please allow yourself extra time for traveling. High winds and patches of black ice have greatly deteriorated road conditions. Reminder! If you are in an accident stay with your vehicle and do not attempt to walk away for help. We will come to you! pic.twitter.com/GYVcdGhqHC — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) December 27, 2021

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen says no travel is advised between Eureka, Leola, Britton, Langford and 281 north of Aberdeen. The strong winds and recent snowfall has created whiteout conditions for travelers.

No travel advised between Eureka, Leola and 281 north of Aberdeen thanks to strong winds and recent snow. Think about delaying your travel till later this morning when we expect winds to subside. Check safetravelusa and https://t.co/EWxVP3atNq for updated road conditions #SDWX pic.twitter.com/zy2G2RiR4m — NWS Aberdeen (@NWSAberdeen) December 27, 2021

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the state. This includes the following counties in South Dakota: Brown, Butte, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Harding, Marshall, McPherson, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Walworth and Ziebach.

The following counties in Minnesota are also included: Big Stone, Lac Qui Parle, Traverse and Yellow Medicine.

High winds should be expected during the first part of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the following counties in South Dakota: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Stanley, Sully and Turner.

Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth and Sioux Counties in Iowa should also expect strong winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the following counties in Minnesota: Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock.

Two counties in Nebraska are included in the wind advisory: Dakota and Dixon.

Here’s a look at the South Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map as of 6:30 a.m.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.