Driver vaulted 125 feet and lands on house after missing curve

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — A driver in Northwest Iowa is alive after crashing a car into a house at a very high rate of speed so fast, the car flew 125 feet in the air and landed on top of it.

“When I saw the picture this morning, I couldn’t believe it, I never thought I would see a car sticking out of a roof,” Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep said.

That pretty much sums up what everyone is saying about this crash last night in Larchwood, Iowa.

“You see that on television, but it’s very rare that you see it in real life,” Vander Stoep said.

Iowa’s Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. Authorities say the driver was northbound on Highway 9 when he missed this curve.

The vehicle hit the ditch; vaulted over a street and continued to be airborne for 125 feet before crashing into the roof of this house. Thankfully, it was unoccupied at the time.

“It’s amazing how far he got up,” Curtis Canfield said.

It’s also amazing he survived.

The speed limit is posted at 35 mph, but authorities estimate the driver was going at least 115 mph.

Curtis Canfield is one of the neighbors.

He didn’t see what happened, but he saw the emergency lights and the aftermath.

“I just seen someone in the ditch using a flashlight; kind of searching around and I said ‘well there must have been an accident over here someplace,’ but I didn’t see a car,” Canfield said.

That’s when he realized he wasn’t looking in the right place.

“All you seen was the back bumper and the tail lights, so he was quite a ways into the house,” Canfield said.

Canfield says what’s scary is that a couple of the houses along this curve have been hit in years past by cars, including his.

But nothing quite as dramatic as last night’s.

“We see weird things every day just when you thought you’ve seen everything, there’s something new that makes you go wow,” Vander Stoep said.

The driver has been identified as 25 year old Irrael Hildago from Sioux Falls. The extent of their injuries have not been released. Authorities say charges are pending.