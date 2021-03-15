Driver uncovers hidden danger on Sioux Falls street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With so much snow and slush, you’ll find a lot of puddles on Sioux Falls streets and you never know what’s under all the water.

Some drivers at 22nd Street and Grange Avenue — near Sanford Hospital — found out the hard way.

“It’s hard to see it because it was covered up. I have two tires that got totally flat,” driver Klely Martinez said.

It turns out a puddle was hiding a massive pothole. It was four feet across and more than a foot deep. It was so big it knocked the hubcaps right off of Martinez’s car and popped both tires on the passenger side.

“The kids got scared and I got scared. I didn’t know what to do. Thanks to God, at least the road is clean. I could have hit another car and got into a really bad accident,” Martinez said.

She called for help, and police blocked off that part of the road until street crews could arrive.

The city called in a dump truck and filled in the hole with gravel as a temporary fix.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 