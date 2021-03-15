Driver uncovers hidden danger on Sioux Falls street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With so much snow and slush, you’ll find a lot of puddles on Sioux Falls streets and you never know what’s under all the water.

Some drivers at 22nd Street and Grange Avenue — near Sanford Hospital — found out the hard way.

“It’s hard to see it because it was covered up. I have two tires that got totally flat,” driver Klely Martinez said.







It turns out a puddle was hiding a massive pothole. It was four feet across and more than a foot deep. It was so big it knocked the hubcaps right off of Martinez’s car and popped both tires on the passenger side.

“The kids got scared and I got scared. I didn’t know what to do. Thanks to God, at least the road is clean. I could have hit another car and got into a really bad accident,” Martinez said.

She called for help, and police blocked off that part of the road until street crews could arrive.

The city called in a dump truck and filled in the hole with gravel as a temporary fix.