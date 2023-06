LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash west of Lake Norden.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

In these photos, you can see a car left the road and went into a grass area.

The windshield is smashed with a pole inside the car. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.