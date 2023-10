GOODWIN, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rollover near Goodwin

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after noon Wednesday at the intersection of 467th Avenue and 176th Street.

An SUV was northbound when it met some deer crossing the road.

The driver lost control on the gravel road. The SUV then went into the ditch and rolled.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.