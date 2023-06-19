LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Harrisburg.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say that a pickup was eastbound when the driver fell asleep.
The pickup then went over the center line and into the ditch. The pickup vaulted over a driveway approach, went into the air, and stopped in a bean field.
Officials say the driver suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for careless driving and no seatbelt.