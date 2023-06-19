LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Harrisburg.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say that a pickup was eastbound when the driver fell asleep.

Photo from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup then went over the center line and into the ditch. The pickup vaulted over a driveway approach, went into the air, and stopped in a bean field.

Officials say the driver suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for careless driving and no seatbelt.