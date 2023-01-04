SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even on a cold, snowy day, there are still stories in our communities that will warm your heart.

From buried cars, to busy snowblowers, the digout is far from over in KELOLAND.

Dalton was delivering packages for the postal service when his car got stuck in a neighborhood just off Marion Road.

“I’ve been here for a little bit over an hour now, just trying to get unstuck,” Driver Dalton said.

A pull from postal service pickup didn’t even do the trick.

When neighborhood resident Justin saw the struggle in the snow, he decided to give it a try with his pickup.

“They were stuck and I figured I guess I’ll help them out real quick and take myself to work,” Neighbor Justin said.

As Justin made progress, more help rolled up to the rescue to push and pull the vehicle from the snow’s grips.

Pretty soon, neighbor Roger Behrens joined the effort.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for 16 years, and knows just how troublesome the area can be in the winter.

“It’s so deceiving because when you come off of Marion Road it looks like you can come right in here, but with all the white it’s hard to tell how deep it is, and there’s a field across Marion Road and it’s like a funnel at the end of this road and people get stuck all the time,” Neighbor Roger Behrens said.

Thanks to everyone’s help, the car was set free from the snow and moving again.

“If you don’t help your neighbor you’re not going to get any help for yourself, so that’s what we try to do,” Behrens said.

“Luckily there’s nice people around,” Dalton said.

But with so much snow on the ground, it’s still a slow go.

On Wednesday, city officials urged patience as the community digs out from this winter storm.