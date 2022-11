SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A driver is facing charges following an early morning crash in southeast Sioux Falls.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Southeastern and Magnolia Avenues, just north of 57th Street.

Police say the driver lost control and struck a couple of trees in the neighborhood.

The car had heavy front-end damage, but police say no one was hurt.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man for DUI.

Officers re-routed traffic from the area while first responders worked the scene.