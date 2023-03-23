PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on a crash that happened Wednesday in Pierre.

Pierre Police say a driver suffered serious injuries after crashing their SUV into an electric transmission pole on Fourth Street near Mickelson Pond around 1 p.m. MT.

Responding officers found the driver trapped inside the SUV. The transmission pole was energized at the time. The Pierre Electric Department had to reroute the power line before rescue squads could begin the 45-minute process of removing the victim from the SUV.

Pierre Police say they believe the driver suffered a medical condition before the crash.