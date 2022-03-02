RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Allen, South Dakota, man faces DUI charges after he followed a police officer into a secured parking garage.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, an officer was pulling into the Pennington County Jail booking area Wednesday morning when a car followed him in. The officer said the vehicle narrowly made it in before the gate closed.

Officials say the car had extensive front-end damage and the driver was asking for help.

Police say the driver had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol.

The driver, 19-year-old Jyles Salomon, was placed under arrest for DUI and was walked into the Pennington County Jail.