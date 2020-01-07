Driver passes trooper trying to stop him; arrest follows

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A 71-year-old Fort Dodge, Iowa, man was arrested after he passed a South Dakota State Trooper who tried to stop him this afternoon on South Dakota Highway 50 near Vermillion, the S.D. Highway Patrol said.

Donald Riedinger was stopped on Interstate 29 near mile marker 49 after the trooper he passed on Highway 50 continued to pursue him.

A motorist traveling ahead of Riedinger on Highway 50 reported at 1 p.m. that Riedinger was weaving in and out of traffic. Riedinger was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu and was the only occupant, the Highway Patrol said.

Riedinger was taken into custody and charges are pending.