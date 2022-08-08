SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls.

The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city.

Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell on the north end of town.

Carolyn Ebright made an appointment at the exam station for Monday morning to renew her license, but she was surprised when she arrived.

“The parking lot was full and the drivers license station was full. There were people standing and no places to sit almost,” Driver Carolyn Ebright said.

Ebright got in and out in about 15 minutes.

However, a walk-in customer Monday morning reported to KELOLAND News it took her over two hours to get in and out.

She tried to make an appointment but couldn’t get one this month.

Jeannelle Yitagesu is the assistant director for the state’s Driver Licensing program.

She says, like any business, the exam station in Sioux Falls is being impacted by the worker shortage.

“The staff that we do have in our Sioux Falls Exam Station, they’re hardworking staff. They do everything they can to help those people, but when you’re missing other co-workers that does affect things,” Driver Licensing assistant director Jeannelle Yitagesu said.

Yitagesu says they’re focused on filling the open positions at the Sioux Falls exam station, and that’s not all.

The express station will open this week at the corner of 69th and Minnesota.

“This new express station is to help some of the traffic that we do see at our other office,” Yitagesu said.

It will offer services that do not require a test, such as renewing your license or transferring from another state.

It will begin serving the public on Wednesday with a grand opening on Friday.

The express station is in Suite 101 at King’s Crossing.

Hours will be Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

There is also an option to renew your license online.