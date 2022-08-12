SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a first for South Dakota.

The state’s Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls.

While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.

More than 70 people were served on the first day from 8:00 AM to noon.

Before this week, the only driver license station in Sioux Falls was on the north end of town.

“That facility is completely busy and booked with people coming in and going out all day long,” SD Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said.

While the new express station doesn’t offer testing, it does provide services such as driver’s license renewals and out-of-state transfers.

“You can make appointments here, but hopefully because we’re not providing the long service of taking the test and offering the driver exam part of it we’re able to funnel people in and out much quicker because they’re just doing that small piece that doesn’t really take a lot of time,” Price said.

Rhonda De Jong heard about the new location on Facebook and came as a walk-in to renew her license.

It took her about 10 minutes.

She’s happy to have another driver’s license office in town.

“The population of Sioux Falls and South Dakota has just been on the rise for the past couple of years. Of course, there’s going to be more drivers, there’s going to be more kids coming into the driving force and whatnot, so yes, I think we need more of these,” Customer Rhonda De Jong said.

The express station is located at 69th and Minnesota in the King’s Crossing building.

“Getting your driver’s license renewed is a big deal, no matter who you are, and if people can’t be depending on us providing quality service if they can’t depend on us being timely, and they can’t depend on us being professional and polite in the services that we provide we’re not doing a good job, so this goes toward helping us even be better,” Price said.

The hours of the express station are Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also renew driver licenses and ID cards online.