SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The name of a Sisseton man involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash was released Monday. Antwan Other Medicine, 25, was pronounced dead on scene the evening of Sunday, May 14.

Other Medicine was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe south on South Dakota Highway 127 near the 215 mile marker. According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver of the vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle when he lost control.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The driver of the Tahoe lost control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and rolled,” an email from the Department of Public Safety stated.

Other Medicine was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol use is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway patrol is still investigating the crash and all information released so far is preliminary.