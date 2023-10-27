SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kevin Zemlicka, 60, of Waverly, has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle seven miles southwest of South Shore in Codington County, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Zemlick was driving a 2002 International pulling a loaded grain trailer northbound on gravel road 462nd Avenue while a 2017 Ram and trailer were on the west side of the road. The DPS said the International was driving down the middle of the road when it struck the driver’s side of the Ram pickup. The International came to a stop on the road.

The trailer came loose from the Ram, and the pickup went into the ditch and back onto the road where it came to a stop.