MITCHELL, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Davison County over the weekend.

It happened on Highway 37, a mile south of Mitchell, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a pickup collided with a car that had either stopped, or was slowing down, in the southbound lane.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The 63-year-old man driving the car died at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was not hurt.