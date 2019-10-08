Driver involved in crash Monday morning has ‘substantial’ criminal history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are still looking for a man who ran following a crash in the central part of the city on Monday morning.

Sgt. Paul Creviston says officers were notified a man with a felony warrant was in the area of 3rd Street and Duluth Avenue Monday morning. The driver took off and police did not pursue the pickup due to its reckless driving.

A short time later, the pickup was involved in a crash at 11th Street and Duluth Avenue. 41-year-old Tobias Kippes ran away.

A passenger, 27-year-old Brooke Crumpler, was still in the pickup when police arrived. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. During an interview with police, Crumpler admitted to recently using drugs while pregnant, so she is facing charges.

At this point, police say they are still investigating whether the items found in the pickup including guns, drugs and clothing might be stolen.

Creviston says Kippes has a substantial criminal history.

He is described as a white man, 5’10”, who weighs 265 pounds.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call police.