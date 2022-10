BRYANT, S.D. (KELO)– One man was hurt after a semi crash north of Bryant, South Dakota.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. A semi was southbound when the driver got something in his eye.

As he reached for something, the semi drifted off the road and got caught on the edge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver over corrected and the truck and trailer rolled.

The crash is under investigation.