LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man with a history of violence against law enforcement is back behind bars — this time accused of shooting at authorities in Lake County and others in a multi-county chase.

Court documents say 40-year-old James Lanpher faces two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement. He’s on active parole for assaulting a Minnehaha County deputy in 2018.

Forty-five-year-old Bonner Juel also faces two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement. Both men are being held in the Lake County Jail.

JAMES JOSEPH LANPHER JR.

BONNER RAYMOND JUEL

The arrests come after Thursday’s roughly 30-minute vehicle pursuit that went the wrong way on Interstate 29 and eventually came to an end in Madison.

Court documents say authorities believed there was a large amount of meth in the car when they tried to stop it in Minnehaha County. When Lanpher didn’t stop for law enforcement, the pursuit started. Within two minutes, authorities involved in the chase reported shots being fired at them. They said they were shot at two additional times in the next six minutes. The vehicle entered I-29 going north in the southbound lanes until it reached Exit 109.

While traveling on Highway 34 and other roads on the way to Madison, the car was said to be traveling at high speeds while eluding law enforcement.

Once the suspects got into Madison, law enforcement reported more gunshots fired at them. Court documents say Lanpher tried to take someone’s vehicle from them while holding them at gun point. That driver was able to get away.

Thirty minutes after the first attempted traffic stop, authorities said Lanpher ran from his vehicle while shooting at them. He also tried to break into a nearby home but the owner was able to keep him out.

Our photographer found evidence of several gunshots in the town of Madison.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk is looking into the case; we’ll update this story with new information throughout the day.