SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents say a Sioux Falls man was under the influence of THC when he caused a chain reaction crash.

Police say Nathan Earley ran a red light on Friday evening at the corner of 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Police say he was driving a Hyundai.

“There was a couple of cars that were making a left turn at a green arrow, and the Hyundai hit one car and spun it around. A four-year-old was ejected out of that car,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The child’s mother was also thrown from the car.

Another driver tried to avoid the crash and ended up running over the 4-year-old, who police said is expected to survive.

Authorities say Earley kept driving and crashed into more cars before finally coming to a stop. He was in court Monday afternoon, facing a long list of charges including vehicular battery, DWI and no driver’s license.

In court, we learned this is Earley’s third DUI charge. The judge set his bond at $10,000 cash only.