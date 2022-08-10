SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man.

Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.

Turkey then drove away.

Authorities say the arrest was made after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.

Our news crews was at the scene of the arrest in central Sioux Falls near west 10th Street and Grange Avenue.

We expect to learn more information about the arrest during Thursday’s police briefing.