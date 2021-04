LEOLA, S.D. (KELO) — The driver in a one-vehicle fatal crash Monday, April 12, has been identified by authorities.

Mark Kellar, 38, was travelling eastbound in a 2010 Kenworth T600 semi-truck and trailer when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. Kellar later died injuries sustained in the crash at an Aberdeen hospital.

He was the only person involved in the crash and he was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.