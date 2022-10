BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)-A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash near Oak Lake.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. A car was northbound when it went into a deep ditch, hit a dirt berm and rolled.

The 16-year-old driver suffered unknown injuries. Charges are pending against him. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.