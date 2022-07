SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The driver of a car is in the hospital after crashing into an old church building near downtown Sioux Falls Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near East 14th Street and South 4th Avenue.

Police say the 61-year-old driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the building. Police say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ticketed him for having no proof of insurance.

No one else was hurt in the crash.