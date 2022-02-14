SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is in the hospital following a series of crashes on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Police say the person driving a black vehicle refused to stop for police around 1:30 Monday afternoon. A little later officers spotted it again.

Police say it drove off recklessly, hitting several vehicles on Cliff Avenue. After that, the car crashed into a tree at 14th Street and Cliff Avenue and it couldn’t go any farther. Police say the driver’s injuries are not life threatening.