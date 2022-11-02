SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver’s preliminary breath test came back more than four times the legal limit.

Shiloh Kalinay faces his fourth DUI and several other charges following a pair of hit-and-run crashes in southeast Sioux Falls.

He’s accused of driving drunk, running a red light and crashing into a car at 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue yesterday afternoon, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Authorities say he drove off, crashed into a second vehicle and kept going.

When authorities finally caught up with the 34-year-old, they say he was sitting in the passenger seat and claimed he wasn’t the one driving.

Witnesses told police they saw him switch seats. Kalinay faces several charges including hit and run and his fourth DUI.

Today in court a prosecutor said his preliminary breath test came back more than four times the legal limit.

The judge set bond at $10,000 cash.