Driver facing DWI charges after pedestrian injured in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A car vs pedestrian crash in downtown Sioux Falls has led to a drunk driving arrest Saturday night.

Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian crash near East 9th street and South Phillips Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle on the sidewalk and a pedestrian with injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

The driver is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. Police are continuing to investigate.