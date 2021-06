SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning new details about an early morning crash where a car ended up in a ditch full of water.

Around 7 a.m., Sioux Falls police say a driver was headed east on 57th Street when they went to turn onto Six Mile Road. The driver lost control and vehicle landed in the ditch.

Police say the two people in the car were not hurt.

The driver was ticketed for Suspended License, No Insurance, and Overdriving Road Conditions.