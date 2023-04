TORONTO, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the Clear Lake hospital with minor injuries following a crash northwest of Toronto.

Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a car was eastbound when it lost control and went into the ditch.

The teenage boy driving was later arrested for DUI, underage drinking and reckless driving.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.