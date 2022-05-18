CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a hit-and-run drunk driving accident.
According to the Custer County Sherriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident Thursday afternoon near Ghost Canyon Road.
Officers shortly after located a Toyota 4Runner that had extensive front-end damage traveling southbound. Officials say when the officers tried to complete a traffic stop the damaged vehicle fled.
The vehicle ended up swerving several times before going into the ditch and eventually coming to a stop.
The accident damaged fences, gates, mailboxes and other property in the area, officials say.
The 27-year-old male driver is now facing charges for DUI, Eluding Law Enforcement, and Failing to report an accident.