TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is in custody in Turner County for DUI and drug charges.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called northwest of Marion for an SUV that was swerving between ditches Wednesday night.

Deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle a short time later.

Authorities say the driver had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .285% — which is more than three times the legal limit.

The driver was also charged with having an open container in the vehicle and unsafe lane change, officials say. They were booked in at the Clay County Jail.