Driver dies more than a week after crash

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 44-year-old Watertown man has died 10 days after being hurt in a one-vehicle crash in the city.

According to a Department of Public Safety news release, Raymond Starr was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup near the intersection of 7th St. SW and 20th Ave. SW on Sunday, October 24, when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

Starr, who authorities say wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was alone in the vehicle. He was thrown in the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries. He died Wednesday, Nov. 3, at a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash; all information released so far is preliminary.