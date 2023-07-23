EPIPHANY, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly ATV crash that occurred last weekend outside of Epiphany, South Dakota claimed the life of one driver.

Crash information indicates that a 2018 Yamaha four-wheeler was traveling eastbound on 244th Street, a gravel road, just west of 429th Avenue about one mile east of Epiphany, South Dakota.

The ATV gradually entered the south ditch as he was coming north, before landing and coming to a stop in a cornfield. For an unknown reason, the driver came off the ATV before it went into the ditch.

The driver, John Zens, 57, was airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries.

Zens succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, July 18. He was not wearing a helmet.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. Stay with KELOLAND News as the story continues to develop.