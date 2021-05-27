Driver crosses lawns, sidewalks before crash, witnesses say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police took a driver involved in a crash in central Sioux Falls into custody during the noon hour on Thursday.

Witnesses say the vehicle was speeding through the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood. Neighbors say it drove across lawns and sidewalks before it crashed in front of a building at W 11th Street and S Walts Avenue.

The driver ran off but police caught up with the person a block away. Our KELOLAND News photographer saw officers take the driver into custody.

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is confirmed.