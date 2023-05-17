SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash southeast of Sioux Falls.

The Lincon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the intersection of 271st Street and Southeastern Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday.

During an investigation, deputies learned that a blue car tried to make a left turn and collided with a white pickup. That sent the pickup into the oncoming lane where it hit a white car.

Photo from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Photo from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

In photos posted to Facebook, you can see the pickup ended up in a field.

The driver of the blue car was cited for failure to yield after the stop.