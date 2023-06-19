HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash east of Hayti over the weekend.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 21.

Authorities say a passerby had reported a down motorcycle and a man bleeding from the head.

A deputy arriving on the scene found that the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

During an investigation, officials learned that the motorcycle was turning onto Highway 81 when the driver lost control on some gravel on the road.

The driver is charged with driving while license is revoked and no insurance.