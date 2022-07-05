SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is behind bars, accused of crashing into two police cars.

Police say it all started last week, when a car eluded officers on June 27.

Early Monday morning, authorities spotted the same car and tried to stop it. However police say the driver hit a patrol car and drove at an officer who jumped out of the way.

A few hours later, authorities found the vehicle again and chased after it. Investigators say the suspect rammed another patrol car before police finally arrested her.

Jamie Charging Crow faces several counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of meth.