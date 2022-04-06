HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash east of Castlewood which resulted in the driver being arrested early Wednesday.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence, ingesting a controlled substance to become intoxicated and overdriving road conditions.

The driver of this vehicle received injuries from the crash and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.