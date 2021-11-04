Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into tree

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — A driver has been been charged with vehicular battery and DUI after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. north of Parker. A deputy arriving on scene found three people outside an SUV that had crashed into a tree.
After further investigation, the driver of the SUV was arrested for Vehicular Battery, Reckless Driving, DUI, and Open Container. The two passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.