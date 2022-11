Picture from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County.

Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s department says the driver didn’t stop and led the deputy on a pursuit that ended south of Wall Lake.

The driver was arrested for eluding, and a 3rd DUI, which is a felony.