Photo from the Rapid City Police Department.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 42-year-old Rapid City man is behind bars in connection with a hit-and-run and DUI.

Saturday evening, police responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit and pedestrian before leaving the scene.

Investigators say the car ran a red light and hit a pickup which then struck a van.

The driver of the pickup tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but the car ran over his foot.

Police arrested Albert Waters Junior.

He faces charges of DUI, hit-and-run, and Leaving the scene of an accident.