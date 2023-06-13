SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man with a lengthy criminal history is back behind bars, accused of repeatedly ramming a stolen car into a police car.

Detectives pulled up behind 32-year-old Robert Lewis, Junior Monday night on North Minnesota Avenue, just four blocks north of the police department.

“At this point, the driver of the vehicle put the vehicle, the stolen vehicle, into reverse and backed into the detectives’ vehicle and then moved forward and one more time approached backing into it, before ramming it one more time and then leaving northbound,” Sioux Falls police officer Aaron Benson said.

A short time later, police caught up with Lewis outside an apartment in the southwest part of the city and made an arrest.

Lewis faces several charges, including assault on law enforcement and being a former drug offender and violent offender with a gun.

Lewis is also on parole for drug charges.