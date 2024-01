BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A person in a motorized wheelchair suffered minor injuries after getting hit by a car in Brookings over the weekend.

Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday between the 1200 and 1500 block of Main Avenue South.

The car was northbound when it hit the motorized wheelchair heading south in the same lane.

Authorities say the car then left the scene.

The driver of the car was found and arrested for hit and run, Vehicular Battery, assault on law enforcement and DUI.