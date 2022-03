BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Belle Fourche are investigating a crash in the central part of the city.

The Belle Fourche Police Department says a car crashed into a home in the area of Jackson Street and 6th Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say no one inside the home was hurt, but both people inside the car were taken to Monument Health in Spearfish.

The driver was arrested for DUI.