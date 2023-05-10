ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One driver was arrested following a crash in Aberdeen Sunday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. Officials say an officer saw a red pickup with Minnesota license plates speeding in the 3300 block of 6th Avenue Southeast.

When the officer tried to stop the pickup, it slowed down and turned into a grassy area on the side of the road.

Police say it then went through a parking lot and crossed South Norwood Street. Next, the pickup entered a drainage area where it hit a tree and rolled.

Authorities say the driver was taken to an Aberdeen hospital for possible injuries.

They are charged with DUI, reckless driving, driving under revocation, and aggravated eluding.