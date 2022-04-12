SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver was arrested after an 18-mile pursuit in the early morning of April 12, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook news release.

A county deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling at 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on 280th Street. The driver increased the speed and did not stop until the rear passenger tire gave out just into the city limits of Hurley, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and was lodged at the Clay County Jail with the following charges: aggravated eluding, driving while suspended, driving on the wrong side of the road, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding on roadway, turning from the wrong lane, failure to register vehicle, and stop sign violation. Several charges include multiple counts.

The driver was also on parole and had an active parole detainer issued for his arrest.

The investigation is still on going and more charges may surface. The passenger in the vehicle was released from the scene with no charges.

The news release did not identify the driver.